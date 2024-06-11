Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 6,698,251 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,698,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,698,000. Calumet Specialty Products Partners makes up about 100.0% of Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. owned about 8.38% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,312,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 128,693 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 55,370 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 85,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 36,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,822. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.00 and a beta of 1.88. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $19.91.

Insider Transactions at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares in the company, valued at $509,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

