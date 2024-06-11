Washington Trust Bank Sells 3,517 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.65. The stock had a trading volume of 770,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $196.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.90 and its 200 day moving average is $178.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

