Washington Trust Bank Sells 191 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,479,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,860,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in Prologis by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 148,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus dropped their target price on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Prologis Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PLD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.56. 7,061,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,411. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

