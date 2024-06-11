Washington Trust Bank Sells 1,203 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 1.6% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after purchasing an additional 820,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 371,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 72.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 466,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,498,000 after purchasing an additional 195,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $712.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,303. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $146.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $731.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $736.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.