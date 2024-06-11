Washington Trust Bank Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Intel by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140,835 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Intel by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,228,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,549 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,250,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 6.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,657,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,295,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,467,621. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

