Washington Trust Bank Acquires 508 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UPS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,367. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.58 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.79 and its 200 day moving average is $150.27. The firm has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

