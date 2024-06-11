Washington Trust Bank Acquires 1,432 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.3% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 51,624 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 70.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,499 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.78.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.1 %

Starbucks stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,022,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,289,597. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.82. The company has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

