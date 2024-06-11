Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 66,521 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,910,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,521 shares during the quarter. Balchem comprises approximately 1.6% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Balchem worth $284,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,233,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,164,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 4,678.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,072,000 after purchasing an additional 257,174 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,750,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 25.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 36,729 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at $753,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at $753,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Balchem Trading Down 0.8 %

BCPC stock traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $151.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,120. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.68. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $159.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $239.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

