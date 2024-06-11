Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 24,734 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,482,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,734 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 4.89% of Boot Barn worth $113,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOOT. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $403,367.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,191.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Stock Up 1.4 %

BOOT traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.82. 702,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day moving average is $90.26. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $131.85.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.