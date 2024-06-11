Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 192,328 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,257,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 192,328 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 4.58% of Moelis & Company worth $182,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 890.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $52.80. 522,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,804. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.74 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.22.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,263.16%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

