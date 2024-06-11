Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 111,747 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,104,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,747 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $210,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 8.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $267,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 8.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,112,000 after acquiring an additional 32,147 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $6.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.32. The company had a trading volume of 472,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,609. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $114.83 and a 1 year high of $250.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $718.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FN has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

