Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 109,365 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 423,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,365 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $55,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 984,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,647 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 429,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,241,000 after acquiring an additional 59,089 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 410,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,244,000 after acquiring an additional 176,797 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $44,529,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOPE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $462,724 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOPE stock traded down $3.25 on Tuesday, hitting $139.67. 214,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $156.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.17 and a 200 day moving average of $134.85.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

