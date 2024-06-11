Wasatch Advisors LP Makes New $47.77 Million Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 832,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,771,000. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 1.70% of Cal-Maine Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALM. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CALM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.16. 8,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,349. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of -0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $703.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

