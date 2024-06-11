Wasatch Advisors LP Makes New $42.43 Million Investment in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,195,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,433,000. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 3.05% of Sally Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:SBH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,017. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.49. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $908.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

