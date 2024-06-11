Wasatch Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 37,920 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 1.51% of Chuy’s worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 280,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 28,969 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth $872,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 856,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

CHUY stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.84. 2,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,119. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $445.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.74.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHUY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

