Wasatch Advisors LP Has $92.36 Million Position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,901,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 2.63% of StepStone Group worth $92,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in StepStone Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in StepStone Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in StepStone Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on StepStone Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

StepStone Group Price Performance

StepStone Group stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.18. 2,104,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group LP has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that StepStone Group LP will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In related news, Director David F. Hoffmeister bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,829.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Profile

(Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.