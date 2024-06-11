Wasatch Advisors LP Has $41.10 Million Position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,037,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $41,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Global-E Online by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Global-E Online by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global-E Online stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,249. Global-E Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39.

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

