Wasatch Advisors LP Has $28.38 Million Stock Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,749,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814,871 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 5.67% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $28,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRIX. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after acquiring an additional 601,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 690,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 440,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 53,721 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 1,012.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 195,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 177,852 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $119,704. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stephens began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ NRIX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 25,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,886. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $18.12.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.04. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. The business had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

