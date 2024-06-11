Wasatch Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,123,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95,756 shares during the quarter. Nova comprises approximately 2.4% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 10.89% of Nova worth $429,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Nova by 2.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,312,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,625,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nova by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,070,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nova by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 959,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nova by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 604,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,202,000 after purchasing an additional 259,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nova by 118.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,139,000 after purchasing an additional 231,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

NASDAQ NVMI traded up $5.72 on Monday, hitting $225.23. 177,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,439. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $90.59 and a 52 week high of $226.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.49 and its 200 day moving average is $163.35.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

