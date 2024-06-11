Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 89,184 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,184 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.52% of Rush Enterprises worth $20,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 49.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 58,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1,544.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 316,393 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 619,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,185,000 after buying an additional 127,300 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 1.3 %

Rush Enterprises stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.56. 3,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $53.78.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $520,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares in the company, valued at $24,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

