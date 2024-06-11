Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 3,886,442 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,949,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,886,442 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.51% of NU worth $199,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 1,232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.74.

Shares of NU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.83. 12,348,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,524,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

