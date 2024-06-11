Wasatch Advisors LP Acquires 5,240 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $152,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth approximately $81,798,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,814,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Morningstar by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,326,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,745,000 after acquiring an additional 98,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,981,000 after acquiring an additional 75,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Morningstar by 58.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,920,000 after acquiring an additional 70,428 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total transaction of $2,386,944.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,758,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,702,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $216,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total transaction of $2,386,944.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,758,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,702,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,512 shares of company stock worth $21,674,184. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Morningstar Price Performance

Morningstar stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $289.16. The company had a trading volume of 68,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,596. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $316.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.02.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

