VitalStone Financial LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 13,920.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHB. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $102.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.91. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $69.32 and a twelve month high of $111.96.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

