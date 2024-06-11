VitalStone Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 1,513.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 18.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 123.7% during the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 218,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $1,039,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

