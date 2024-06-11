VitalStone Financial LLC Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,538,973 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $176.86 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $179.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

