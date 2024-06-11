VitalStone Financial LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

VitalStone Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,165,000. Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FDLO opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.42.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

