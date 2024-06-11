VitalStone Financial LLC Buys 5,900 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 163.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCT opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

