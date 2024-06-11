VitalStone Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in GAP by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 91,151 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $968,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in GAP by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in GAP by 90.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $767,115.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $767,115.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,910,825 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

