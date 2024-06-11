Vista Investment Management Raises Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Vista Investment Management lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,592,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after buying an additional 42,501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,102,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 169,272 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,418,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 38,411 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,003,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,990,000 after purchasing an additional 261,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,132 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE remained flat at $17.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. 195,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,628. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

