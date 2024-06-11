Vista Investment Management Purchases 240 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vista Investment Management boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,608,000 after purchasing an additional 427,922 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,872,000 after acquiring an additional 463,968 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after acquiring an additional 253,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 161,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,048,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,494 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.05. The company had a trading volume of 221,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.60 and its 200-day moving average is $314.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

