Vista Investment Management Has $429,000 Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Vista Investment Management lessened its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYGH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $967,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.14. 4,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,906. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.88. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.