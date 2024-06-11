Vista Investment Management Buys 452 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,169 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $987,432,000 after purchasing an additional 116,860 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $793,607,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $503,641,000 after purchasing an additional 176,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE EOG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,157. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.34 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.09.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

