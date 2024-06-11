Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 4,130 Shares of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 497,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lifecore Biomedical were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LFCR. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 2,311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 32,224 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 259,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 138,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of LFCR stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

