Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 1,901 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2024

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAYFree Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PMAY. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 28.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 11.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 751,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78,285 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter worth $535,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May (BATS:PMAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.