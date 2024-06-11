Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 1,901 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PMAY. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 28.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 11.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 751,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78,285 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter worth $535,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

