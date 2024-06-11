Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,439 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.18% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.38. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $55.40.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

