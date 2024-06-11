Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 210 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Centene were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average of $75.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

