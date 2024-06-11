Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2589 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

