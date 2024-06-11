Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,907,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $204.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $209.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.14. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

