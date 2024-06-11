Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,785,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,739 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,275,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.51.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.