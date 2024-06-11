Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.51 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,241.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG stock opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average of $83.49. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $88.49.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

