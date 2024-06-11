Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.12% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,003,000 after purchasing an additional 277,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,249,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,201 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,042,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 251,160 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 121,339 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 903,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,675,000 after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

