Vision One Management Partners LP Purchases Shares of 1,259,340 Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,259,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,622,000. Vestis comprises 15.8% of Vision One Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the third quarter worth $1,318,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,412,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the third quarter worth about $14,714,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $3,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vestis

In related news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp acquired 1,828,009 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $17,439,205.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,973,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,844,203.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon bought 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,366.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,343.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp purchased 1,828,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $17,439,205.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,973,187 shares in the company, valued at $142,844,203.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,830,779 shares of company stock worth $28,501,849.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSTS. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Vestis Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VSTS stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $12.02. 2,197,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,645. Vestis Co. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.54 million. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

