Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Position Increased by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 311,681 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $23,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,498,000 after acquiring an additional 171,995 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,202,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after buying an additional 822,156 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,279,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VKTX. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VKTX stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $55.31. 155,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,950,166. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.69 and a beta of 1.05. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $99.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

