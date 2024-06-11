Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.75 Per Share

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vianet Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:VNET opened at GBX 114.80 ($1.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £33.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8,000.00, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 110.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58. Vianet Group has a 1-year low of GBX 61 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 122 ($1.55).

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

