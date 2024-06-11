Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Up to $9.55

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $10.00. Veradigm shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 7,195 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDRX

Veradigm Trading Down 20.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth $9,055,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,483 shares during the period.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.