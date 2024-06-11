Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Karin Eastham Sells 2,500 Shares

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) Director Karin Eastham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,631.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Karin Eastham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 1st, Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of Veracyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00.
Veracyte Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.29. 558,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,565. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
