Venrock Management VI LLC Buys Shares of 2,106,757 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Venrock Management VI LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,106,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,894,000. 10x Genomics accounts for 100.0% of Venrock Management VI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,446,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,949,000 after acquiring an additional 693,422 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 565,059 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,903,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,270,000 after buying an additional 354,921 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.58. 425,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,935. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170 in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.62.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

