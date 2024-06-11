Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 13th

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, June 13th. The 1-35 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, June 13th.
Velo3D Trading Down 8.5 %
Velo3D stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,349,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Velo3D has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.09.
Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 208.75% and a negative return on equity of 160.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Velo3D
About Velo3D
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Velo3D
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.