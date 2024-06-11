Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 13th

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, June 13th. The 1-35 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, June 13th.

Velo3D stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,349,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Velo3D has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.09.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 208.75% and a negative return on equity of 160.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLD. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Velo3D by 12.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter valued at $1,661,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Velo3D by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 173,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

