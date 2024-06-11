Velas Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, Velas has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $31.02 million and approximately $906,189.23 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00046492 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00015052 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,599,419,445 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

