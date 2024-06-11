Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Hits New 12-Month High at $493.66

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $493.66 and last traded at $493.53, with a volume of 3770448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $492.41.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $447.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

